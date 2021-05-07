Wisconsin Republican lawmakers dig into budget work, strip 400 items from Evers plan

"We need to know where the federal funds are going so that we can direct state funds where we need them," they wrote.

But Evers in his response Thursday morning stressed that "none of these federal supports are intended to substitute the investments we must make through the biennial budget process and our Badger Bounceback agenda, which are essential to our state’s economic recovery from this pandemic"

Going forward, it remains to be seen how lawmakers may try to take that money into account when crafting the budget. Wisconsin Policy Forum research director Jason Stein said legislators could, for example, choose to ignore the federal dollars and just appropriate state money without taking that other funding stream into account, or seek to build the federal dollars into the budget and use less state aid in certain areas this time around, among other things.

That could especially come into play in the K-12 budget, given that schools are poised to receive $1.5 billion from ARPA, on top of the funds public schools have already received from the feds.