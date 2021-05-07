Wisconsin Republican lawmakers dig into budget work, strip 400 items from Evers plan

With votes to strip nearly 400 items from Gov. Tony Evers' budget and start from current spending levels across the board, the Republican-led Joint Finance Committee officially began crafting its own two-year spending plan Thursday.
The actions essentially let the panel build off of the existing budget, approved by legislative Republicans and signed into law by Evers two years ago, after lawmakers eliminated a host of the Democratic governor's biggest priorities, ranging from expanding Medicaid to overhauling youth justice.
The moves set the scene for the coming weeks and months of the budget process, during which lawmakers will work in a piece-by-piece fashion to cobble together their own proposal, which will then have to clear both chambers of the Legislature before heading to Evers and his powerful partial veto authority.
Similar to two years ago, a tense — and at times, nonexistent — relationship between Evers and Republican legislative leaders underlies the actions. But unique to the process this time around is an influx of federal dollars, with more on the way, as part of federal COVID relief packages.
Through the American Rescue Plan Act, the state government is set to get $3.2 billion that can be used by the end of 2024, or well past the end of the next budget. While Republican lawmakers sought to give themselves oversight over how that money is spent, Evers has repeatedly rejected the efforts.
Republican leaders say they want to know where Evers is planning to direct the funding so they can craft the budget accordingly. But Evers, who has released a broad framework showcasing how he plans to spend the dollars, has indicated he is waiting for further guidance from the U.S. Treasury Department before sharing more details.
Evers in March said he's looking to use $2.5 billion of the funds for economic recovery, including $600 million for businesses and $50 million for the tourism industry. On top of that, $200 million would go toward infrastructure, including expanding broadband access, while another $500 million would be used for continuing the state’s pandemic response.
The Legislature's four top Republicans — Speaker Robin Vos, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, Finance Committee co-chairs Rep. Mark Born and Sen. Howard Marklein — and Evers exchanged letters this week about the governor's planned use of the funds, with GOP lawmakers pushing for more details.
"We need to know where the federal funds are going so that we can direct state funds where we need them," they wrote.
But Evers in his response Thursday morning stressed that "none of these federal supports are intended to substitute the investments we must make through the biennial budget process and our Badger Bounceback agenda, which are essential to our state’s economic recovery from this pandemic"
Going forward, it remains to be seen how lawmakers may try to take that money into account when crafting the budget. Wisconsin Policy Forum research director Jason Stein said legislators could, for example, choose to ignore the federal dollars and just appropriate state money without taking that other funding stream into account, or seek to build the federal dollars into the budget and use less state aid in certain areas this time around, among other things.
That could especially come into play in the K-12 budget, given that schools are poised to receive $1.5 billion from ARPA, on top of the funds public schools have already received from the feds.
Stein said rather than giving more of an increase to school districts or local governments, which are set to get $2.5 billion under ARPA, lawmakers may instead put state money toward tax cuts or permanent spending programs. But in that case, he said, they'd "run the risk of not being able to deliver those dollars later on if state revenues don't grow."
ARPA is just one vehicle for emergency COVID funding from the feds since the pandemic started; in all over the last year, a recent report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum showed state and local governments in Wisconsin are expected to get nearly $20 billion in federal support from the previously passed packages.
Another effect of the COVID-19 crisis is the delayed individual income tax filing deadline. Pushed back a month, to mid-May, the timeline means it likely won't be until June when the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau is able to come back with revenue projections.
That said, Born and Marklein were confident during a Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce online event Wednesday that the delay in updated revenue figures would only set back the committee's work by days or weeks, rather than months.
In Wisconsin, the fiscal year ends at the end of June, but the state is able to operate at current spending levels until a new budget is passed. Two years ago, Evers signed his first state budget into law on July 3.