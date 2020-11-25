Wisconsin reports a record 104 COVID-19 deaths as Thanksgiving holiday weekend approaches

Flu season

Flu activity has been lower than normal so far in Wisconsin and around the country, though December is when cases often pick up. More than 34% of state residents have received flu shots, up from less than 32% at the same time last year. But that’s lower than the 42% vaccination rate overall last season and the goal this season of at least 70%.

Flu vaccine is available and there’s still time to get a flu shot, health officials say. For Dane County residents, shots are available through medical providers and pharmacies, and at a drive-thru clinic at the Alliant Energy Center. The clinic is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 8 p.m. (not including Thanksgiving) and on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

—David Wahlberg