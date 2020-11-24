Wisconsin reports a record 104 COVID-19 deaths as holiday weekend approaches

On July 28, 2020, Gov. Tony Evers joined Wisconsin health care providers to kick off a virtual roundtable conversation about the current state of health care amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants focused on the unique challenges they are facing during this unprecedented health crisis in a…

With Wisconsin reporting a record 104 daily COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday, state health officials urge extra caution as the holiday weekend nears — along with the threat of a post-holiday surge in cases.

The state Department of Health Services reported 6,202 cases Tuesday, bringing the total to nearly 364,000 since the pandemic began. A total 3,115 people have died from the coronavirus.

At the same time, Wisconsin's 7-day average of positive tests has dropped from 36.5% on Nov. 12 to 28.7% Tuesday. DHS Secretary Andrea Palm cautioned that, unless extreme caution is taken during the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend, the state could witness another surge, similar to those seen following other holidays this year.

"We hold in our own hands whether or not we see a surge on the backside of the Thanksgiving holiday and I would urgently ask folks please to do their part so that our frontline health care workers and our hospital systems don’t become more overwhelmed," Palm said on a media call with reporters.

Palm said some of Tuesday's cases could represent delays in reporting, but she added "whether it’s 104 today and that’s spread over the last three days or the last 24 hours, it is 104 deaths that were preventable and that remind us that we need to do everything we can to stop the spread of this disease."