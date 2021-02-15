Wisconsin regulators seek workforce diversity, energy burden data from utilities

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The seven largest investor-owned utilities will also be required to complete a detailed customer energy burden analysis to evaluate what portion of household income their customers spend on utility services, which in some neighborhoods of Milwaukee approaches a fifth, according to a report issued in March by a city-county task force on climate and economic equity.

More than 70,7000 Wisconsin households applied for state energy assistance between March 15 and the end of the year, up 42% from the previous year, according to data from the Department of Administration. A shutoff moratorium is set to expire April 15, which could put tens of thousands of families who’ve fallen behind on their bills at risk of losing power and water.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the need to understand energy and water affordability and the effect Commission decisions have on all customers,” Valcq said.

The state’s consumer advocate praised the decision to require energy burden analysis, something the Citizens Utility Board had already gotten We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service Corp. and Madison Gas and Electric to agree to as part of past rate cases.