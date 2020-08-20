Wisconsin regulators extend shutoff ban; third of households behind on utility bills

How to get help

The Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program offers one-time help for people having trouble paying energy bills. To determine eligibility or apply for assistance go to homeenergyplus.wi.gov or call 1-866-HEATWIS. The Citizens Utility Board also has a list of resources at cubwi.org/covid19.

Customers who cannot work out a payment plan with their utility can file a complaint through the Public Service Commission website, psc.wi.gov, or call 800-225-7729.