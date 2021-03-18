Wisconsin regulators end shutoff ban as more than 93,000 face disconnection

Wisconsin utilities will be able to shut off services next month to customers who are behind on their bills for the first time in nearly 18 months.
With more than 93,000 households facing possible disconnection, the Wisconsin Public Service Commission voted unanimously against extending a moratorium that has been in place since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commissioners cited falling infection rates, signs of economic recovery and billions of dollars in federal assistance in allowing the moratorium to expire April 15.
“A lot has happened since the last time we talked about this. A lot of good things have happened,” said PSC Chair Rebecca Valcq. “In my mind there is no doubt we are ready to start having utilities have the ability to issue disconnect notices, to start using that tool from their toolbox to work with customers to manage arrears.”
Utilities reported that 93,263 households and 4,810 businesses would be subject to disconnection in April if they don’t enter into payment plans, though the utilities noted they may not have the staff to shut off all those accounts. Nearly 21,230 of those households are at risk of losing water service.
The 346 utilities that responded to a PSC survey reported past-due balances of more than $309 million at the end of 2020, an increase of 58% over the previous year.
Counties and municipal governments can use the funds to cover expenses and lost revenue related to the pandemic or to invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
The PSC imposed a shutoff ban after Gov. Tony Evers authorized emergency action on March 23 and later extended it until the start of the traditional winter moratorium, which prohibits shutoffs from Nov. 1 to April 15.
“We’re all moving back to a more normal place,” said Commissioner Ellen Nowak, who opposed earlier extensions of the moratorium. “I think we need to start letting utilities return. There’s an enormous influx of federal funding … billions in this state alone.”
Congress has approved more than $65 billion for rent and utility assistance since the start of the pandemic, but so far just $4.6 billion of those funds have been released.
Cassandra Lovejoy, policy director for the National Energy Assistance Directors Association, said she expects the Biden administration will move quickly to release the additional funding, particularly for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP.
Gov. Tony Evers last month announced more than $322 million in funding for the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which provides direct financial aid for rent, utility, home energy costs, and wraparound services.
Another $16.4 million is available through the city of Madison and Dane County.
To qualify, individuals must demonstrate a risk of housing instability, have seen their income reduced by the COVID-19 pandemic, and earn a household income at or below 80 percent of the county median income.
According to data from the Department of Administration, 258,214 households applied for energy assistance over the past 12 months, an increase of 17% compared to the previous year. The state provided more than $125.8 million in aid to nearly 219,800 of those households.