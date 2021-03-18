Wisconsin regulators end shutoff ban as more than 93,000 face disconnection

Wisconsin utilities will be able to shut off services next month to customers who are behind on their bills for the first time in nearly 18 months.

With more than 93,000 households facing possible disconnection, the Wisconsin Public Service Commission voted unanimously against extending a moratorium that has been in place since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commissioners cited falling infection rates, signs of economic recovery and billions of dollars in federal assistance in allowing the moratorium to expire April 15.

“A lot has happened since the last time we talked about this. A lot of good things have happened,” said PSC Chair Rebecca Valcq. “In my mind there is no doubt we are ready to start having utilities have the ability to issue disconnect notices, to start using that tool from their toolbox to work with customers to manage arrears.”