Wisconsin regulators deny utility request to delay vote on solar ownership

Wisconsin regulators have denied a utility request to delay a decision on a policy that could expand access to solar energy.

The Public Service Commission is considering petitions from two clean energy groups — Vote Solar and the Midwest Renewable Energy Association — to declare that state law allows for “third-party” agreements through which customers lease or finance solar panels from a company other than their utility.

The commission set a Dec. 1 deadline to gather evidence and hear arguments on the question, but the Wisconsin Utilities Association, joined by groups representing municipal and cooperative utilities, asked for more time, arguing the cases have the potential to “upend 115 years of Wisconsin regulatory law” and open the door to “retail competition.”

Chair Rebecca Valcq and Commissioner Tyler Hueber voted Wednesday to deny the request, saying the schedule provides plenty of time for the utilities to respond to less than 20 pages of testimony.

Commissioner Ellen Nowak, the commission's lone Republican appointee, cast the lone vote to grant more time.

Nowak has argued the commission does not have the authority to make such policy changes without permission from the Legislature, which has failed to pass bills codifying third-party financing and called the timeline “a purely political decision” that would allow for a ruling before Huebner, whose 2020 appointment has yet to be confirmed by the GOP-controlled Senate, could be replaced if Gov. Tony Evers is defeated in November.

“There is no reason why this has to come back to us by Dec. 1. There’s been no reason stated,” Nowak said. “I just think the public is owed an explanation, and they’re not going to get it.”