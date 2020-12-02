Wisconsin records lower COVID-19 case numbers, but another record for deaths

“Now we’re reaching December and we’re nearly 400,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19,” she said.

Palm said that those who may have been exposed over the weekend and got tested afterward may get a false sense of security with a negative result. The test is not likely to identify an infection within two days of exposure. She recommended waiting three to five days after a possible exposure to get tested.

As the state approaches the new year, the strained capacity for testing and contact tracing will be taxed further as federal funds from the CARES Act COVID-19 relief bill dry up on Dec. 31.

"There isn’t a mechanism to jockey around that by putting that money in some secret lockbox and reopening it after the first of the year," said Gov. Tony Evers. "That money’s gone."

While a bipartisan group of federal lawmakers on Tuesday announced a $908 billion COVID-19 relief proposal, the prospect for a relief bill this month is uncertain.

Evers said he’s been in contact with a "handful" of members of Congress, and his staff has been in contact with the state congressional delegation on a “more than weekly basis.”