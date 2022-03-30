Wisconsin ready to launch new 988 mental health crisis hotline as rollout nears

WASHINGTON — Since its 2004 launch the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline has appeared everywhere, from highway billboards and college identification cards to the title of a 2018 rap chart-topper by Logic.

But in mental health crises, many people’s first instinct is still to dial 911, where the officers on the other end will likely be untrained in mental health counseling — and may cause further distress, especially for those belonging to communities historically affected by police violence.

A law signed in 2020 from a bill sponsored by Sen. Tammy Baldwin seeks to change that: On July 16, the lofty, 10-digit Lifeline will relaunch as 988.

Mental healthcare professionals say the easily remembered, readily accessible hotline will revamp emergency mental services as we know it, and calls to the rebranded Lifeline will surge significantly as a result.

“Everybody knows 911,” said Amy Watson, who studies mental health policy at UW-Milwaukee. "Now, eventually, everybody will know 988."

A couple hundred local crisis centers across the country currently field all the calls to the Lifeline. Four months ahead of the launch and amid national healthcare worker shortages, states are scrambling to ensure they have adequate and robust staffing to field the onset of calls.

Baldwin told Medill News Service she had been in regular communication with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, which allocates grants to mental health organizations, ahead of the launch. She plans to further investigate reports that states are falling behind in preparation, she said.

“The last thing we want is for somebody to reach out and there not be adequate referral,” she said. “But that does really involve ramping up a lot of the support to agencies that are on the front line.”

Five call centers across Wisconsin currently answer the calls statewide to the Lifeline, two of which are operated by Family Services of Northwest Wisconsin. As the official host of the Wisconsin Lifeline Center, Family Services will field all 988 calls once the line goes live.

The center, launched in 2020, received 2.6 million calls, chats and texts in its inaugural year, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. That includes more than 20,000 phone calls from Wisconsin residents, with the rest being chat messages and texts.

Shelly Missal, outreach coordinator for the Lifeline Center, said the center struggled in the early months of its launch to properly route calls. The center began fielding Lifeline calls in August 2020 but took until the following month to take calls full-time.

Wisconsin is in a better position than most other states for the launch, Missal said. Prior to the center’s launch, almost a third of the calls were routed out-of-state, she said, and now only eight states outrank Wisconsin’s 86% call response rate, according to Lifeline reports. The center has not yet requested any additional funding from the state, she said.

But the July deadline still may not be a full-throated launch, Missal added. Lifeline Center will follow the lead of the national marketing strategy when rolling out 988 statewide.

“We are proceeding cautiously, and part of that is that some states will be better positioned than others to handle the increased volume early on,” Missal said. “We want to roll out gently so that all of the states have the ability to boost their capacity.”

DHS has been preparing for the rollout for several years. An effectively resourced line would be able to connect anyone who calls to a trained counselor, who can then address immediate needs and connect them to ongoing care, DHS said.

Along with law enforcement, the state’s current crisis response system includes emergency rooms and private and state-operated hospitals, the spokesperson said, but the Lifeline only dispatches emergency services for 2% of calls.

“In recent years, the state’s crisis system has faced rising service volumes related to mental health needs,” the spokesperson said. “Many of these needs can be resolved without involving intensive services.”

Then President Donald Trump signed the bill into law in October 2020 — on the heels of a summer of racial justice protests, including in Kenosha in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The push for 988 merged with a larger push to reduce the role of law enforcement in behavioral health crises, especially in cases where police have historically tense relationships with marginalized groups, Watson said.

Mental health professionals often have only police to rely on for on-the-scene responses, she said. Wisconsin is one of a few states where only police have the legal power to detain someone for an emergency mental health evaluation.

“Policing and mental health responses are really intertwined in Wisconsin and everywhere,” Watson said. “We've gotten ourselves to the point where police are often the primary responders to someone experiencing crisis.”

Several communities in Wisconsin, including Madison, have experimented with a dual model of response: social and mental health workers riding along with officers to respond to mental health emergencies, Watson said.

“What I see is a lot of communities feeling more comfortable with just hiring some social workers to ride with police officers,” Watson said. “But that doesn't do much to reduce the role of law enforcement.”

Last fall, Madison announced a new program where 911 will reroute certain calls to the Fire Department, where a paramedic will travel with a mental health professional to the scene. Madison is working with professionals from Journey Mental Health Center, which also currently fields Lifeline calls.

Nichole Wright, chief clinical officer at Journey, said many localities across the country are too understaffed to always dispatch mental health crisis counselors.

“The ideal situation is that the behavioral health professional is able to be the one who takes that lead and responds,” Wright said. “We’re trained clinically to be able to respond to mental health crises."