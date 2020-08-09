You have permission to edit this article.
Wisconsin reaches 5,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations since pandemic began
top story
COVID-19 | WISCONSIN

Wisconsin reaches 5,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations since pandemic began

Saliva test (copy)

Wisconsin reached 5,000 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 on Sunday.

 JEFF MILLER, UW-MADISON

Wisconsin has now had 5,000 people hospitalized due to the COVID-19 coronavirus since March, according to data released Sunday by the state Department of Health Services.

The state tallied 20 new hospitalizations Sunday and 621 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases up to 60,554. Only about 8% of cases have resulted in hospitalizations.

In Dane County, there were 4,536 confirmed cases as of Sunday and 39 deaths in all. 

The state reported two more deaths due to the coronavirus Sunday bringing the total just below 1,000 to 998.

COVID-19 cases and deaths

Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has decreased by 65, a decrease of about 7%. But the state set a single-day record on Saturday with 1,165 reported cases.

There are almost 5 million COVID cases in the U.S. as of Saturday after 54,590 new cases were reported, according to the CDC. The seven-day average for new confirmed cases in the U.S. was 53,348 on Saturday. There were 1,064 deaths reported across the country Saturday, bringing the total up to 161,284 people who have died from the disease.

In a sign that infections may be on the rise, 8.4% of the 7,418 tests reported on Saturday were positive, according to the Department of Health Services. The seven-day average for the percentage of tests positive is 5.9%. According to Public Health Madison and Dane County, 1.7% of 1,800 tests in Dane County were positive Saturday. 

Over 1 million people have been tested for the new coronavirus throughout the state, including the 135,378 people tested in Dane County. 

About 83% of the 60,554 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin have made a full recovery, which is about the same percentage recovered in Dane County.

