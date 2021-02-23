Wisconsin reaches 1 million doses, more vaccination clinics planned

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While progress in vaccinations is being made, health officials say the emergence of fast-moving COVID-19 variants has added urgency to the effort, and they’re urging the public to double down on wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding gatherings.

So far there have been six cases of a variant that originated in the United Kingdom reported in the state — one of them in Dane County — but given the small number of cases that are analyzed, the spread of the variant is likely more extensive.

“The fact that we’ve found this variant in multiple counties among people who have not had international travel, and the fact that other states in the country have found the same thing on a larger scale, gives a reasonable amount of certainty that this is spreading in the community from person to person,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, the state’s chief medical officer.

Numbers of cases in the state continue to drop, with a seven-day total of 604, the lowest seven-day average since July 9. The seven-day average for deaths is 16, the lowest since Oct. 13. There were 33 deaths reported on Tuesday.