Wisconsin’s four largest for-profit utilities will refund more than $25 million to ratepayers this fall as a result of lower than expected energy prices in 2018.
Lower natural gas prices, the addition of renewable generation, and a stronger wholesale market were among the reasons cited for the savings.
Madison Gas & Electric customers should see the largest of the refunds, which will range from about $3 to $20 for most households.
The Public Service Commission sets electricity rates one to two years in advance based on fixed expenses -- such as power plants and wires -- as well as the estimated cost of fuel.
State law says if the projections are more than 2 percent more than the actual costs, utilities must refund the difference, with interest. (And in the event actual costs exceed the estimates by more than 2 percent, utilities can pass those costs on to ratepayers.)
Madison Gas & Electric collected about $9.5 million more than its actual costs and will issue refunds of about 3.8 cents per kilowatt-hour of electricity in October.
That works out to about $19 for MGE’s average residential customer.
MGE spokesman Steve Schultz said the savings resulted from lower gas prices and the utility’s acquisition of a portion of the Forward Energy wind farm.
Alliant over-collected about $4.9 million, which will result in refunds of about ½ cents per kilowatt hour for some 471,499 customers.
But the Madison-based utility anticipates greater fuel savings in 2020, when a $700 million natural gas plant in Beloit and a $225 million wind farm in Iowa are expected to come online, reducing annual fuel costs by an estimated $24.7 million.
Alliant spokeswoman Annemarie Newman said if the plan is approved the average residential customer could see refunds totaling about $20 next year, while small businesses could save up to $90.
“Our strategy of retiring older coal plants and investing in new natural gas and wind power is bearing fruit,” Newman said.
WPS and Xcel reported over-collections of $7.1 million and $3.7 million and will issue refunds of about 0.9 cents and 0.7 cents per kilowatt-hour.
We Energies, the state’s largest utility, reported fuel costs were within the 2 percent margin.
This marks the second straight year most ratepayers have received refunds.
Last year the Commission ordered for-profit utilities to return about $129 million in savings that resulted from a federal law that lowered corporate tax rates.
MGE over-collected about $4.2 million in 2017, which was also refunded last year. Alliant’s costs were about $5.4 million over budget in that year, resulting in customer surcharges.