Wisconsin racial disparities task force releases 18 policing recommendations

Some recommendations included the use of state dollars, though no funding specifics were listed. That was the case for members' suggestion that the state make money available to assist local agencies with costs associated with body cameras (part of a broader push to require all active-duty officers on patrol to wear body cameras), as well as two community grant programs.

"We know money is an issue when you talk about government, but I think for us what was important was to capture what people were feeling to move us forward," Stubbs said.

'This is just the beginning'

Going forward, Steineke and Stubbs plan to work with fellow lawmakers whose bills overlap with members' recommendations as well as draft their own standalone legislation on policing.

For those existing bills, the two co-chairs would need to gauge whether the authors would welcome amendments to reflect the task force's recommendations.

Steineke said based on initial conversations he's had, he's "optimistic that that's going to be the case, where there isn't going to be a whole lot of push back to the things that the task force recommended." But past that, lawmakers will need to win the support of their caucuses in both chambers.