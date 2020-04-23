Wisconsin PSC launches internet hotline to help find service during COVID-19 pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A week after launching an online map of free wireless internet sites, Wisconsin regulators have set up a phone line to help people find service during the COVID-19 coronavirus health emergency.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Callers can talk with members of the Public Service Commission’s consumer affairs division, who will help explain what internet and phone service is available in their area and help assess eligibility for discounts on communication services.

PSC Chair Rebecca Valcq calls the line a “one-stop shop” for people in need of essential services while schools and most businesses are closed.

Hotline operators can also direct callers to emergency Wi-Fi spots at local schools, libraries and other public places.

The hotline — (608) 267-3595 — will be staffed weekdays between 7:45 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Callers can leave messages after hours.