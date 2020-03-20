Wisconsin PSC awards $24M in broadband expansion grants; first of two rounds authorized in budget

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“By the sheer number of applications we received, we’ve still got a long ways to go,” said PSC Chair Rebecca Valcq.

According to a 2019 report by the Federal Communications Commission, broadband deployment in Wisconsin lags the national average. About 8.7% of the population lacks access, compared to 6.5% nationally. In rural communities, which account for the bulk of underserved areas, nearly 28% of residents lack access to service from at least one provider.

Upgrading or bypassing older telephone lines to provide broadband service is expensive.

It’s cost-effective to build in cities where there are lots of customers situated close together. But in many rural areas, providers have decided there aren’t enough customers to pay for the upgrades, according to a report from the PSC’s broadband office.

Prior to Thursday’s action, the PSC had awarded 138 broadband expansion grants for a total of $20.1 million.

Commissioners expressed frustration with the lack of information about what services are actually available at any particular address.