Wisconsin projects $4.4B more in tax revenue by mid-2023 following 'unprecedented' tax collections

“The budget-writing committee will work in the days and weeks ahead to deliver meaningful tax relief where it counts most,” said budget committee co-chair Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam.

When finalized by the committee, the budget will be sent to the Legislature for approval. After that, it goes to Evers, who has partial veto authority.

In light of the new projections, Evers also announced that an estimated $300 million in cost savings across 18 state agencies — which the governor called for during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic — would be returned to those departments. That includes more than $45 million to the University of Wisconsin System, $5 million to the Wisconsin Technical College System and nearly $25 million to the Department of Children and Families.

“This restored funding will be significant help to our campuses as we fully open this fall,” UW-System President Tommy Thompson said in a statement.

Out of the pandemic