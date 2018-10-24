A small but growing Wisconsin Elections Commission program allows voters to keep their registration information confidential if their safety is at risk by that information becoming public.
Public information on the voter rolls includes names, addresses and voting histories. Depending on the information provided at the time of registration, phone numbers and emails could also be available.
Meant to protect victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault and stalking, the confidential voter program keeps this information from being released.
“Voter lists are by definition public records and that would be one way that someone might try to find or locate a victim or somebody they were stalking,” said Reid Magney, public information officer for the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
Much of the information in Wisconsin’s voter registration system is available for purchase by the public under state law. Confidential information including a voter's date of birth, driver's license or Social Security number is not shared with others, with limited exceptions for law enforcement agencies. The state does not collect information about a voter's gender or political preference.
The cost to obtain the entire statewide voter file is $12,500. State law requires information to be released to anyone who pays the fee.
Chase Tarrier, public policy coordinator for End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin, said the confidential voting program is a valuable resource.
“We at End Abuse very much appreciate the program and feel it is an important aspect of both ensuring survivor safety as they participate in the civic process, as well as a potential method for survivor empowerment as they reclaim autonomy over their lives through voting,” Tarrier said.
Eligible voters can request a confidential listing by submitting a request to their municipal clerk with one of the following:
- A copy of a protective order that is still in effect
- A completed sheriff, chief of police, or district attorney affidavit, dated within 30 days of the date of the request
- A statement signed by the operator or an authorized agent of the operator of a shelter that is dated within 30 days of the date of the request, which indicates that the operator operates the shelter and that the individual making the request resides in the shelter
- A statement signed by an authorized representative of a domestic abuse victim service provider or a sexual assault victim service provider that is dated within 30 days of the date of the request
- Confirmation from the Wisconsin Department of Justice that the requester is a participant in the Safe at Home address confidentiality program
Individuals enrolled in the confidential voting program are issued a number on an identification card that they show the municipal clerk when they vote. Eligible voters can enroll in the program ahead of the Nov. 6 election.
The confidential voting program currently has 79 enrolled individuals. It was implemented in 1999 and has grown over time, increasing from 19 in January 2012 to 31 in November 2013, according to Magney.
Magney said the program has also seen growth since the start of the Safe at Home statewide address confidentiality program in April 2017. The Department of Justice initiative provides victims of domestic abuse, child abuse, sexual abuse, stalking, and trafficking — or those who fear for their physical safety — with a legal substitute address.
Enrollment in the Safe at Home program allows participants to use and receive mail at an assigned address in place of their actual address.
From April 1, 2017 through today, 33 voters have requested confidential status, Magney said. Of those, 12 voters have registered using a Safe at Home affidavit as the supporting document.
Department of Justice spokeswoman Rebecca Ballweg said of the 297 participants in the Safe at Home program today, 224 have requested and been provided with an affidavit that allows them to register as a confidential voter.
Ballweg said it is important to note that the population served by the Safe at Home program is a lower voter turnout population due a past history of significant safety concerns, which might continue to affect voter turnout. She said some Safe at Home participants have indicated during enrollment that fears of their address being disclosed have prevented them from voting in the past.
"Allowing participants in Safe at Home to exercise their vote in a safe, confidential, and straightforward manner empowers those that have been marginalized by victimization," Ballweg said.
Ultimately, is is up to the participant to file the affidavit with their municipal clerk to vote confidentially.
"We provide them with the process and the tools that they need to do this safely, but it is their choice to take advantage of that process," Ballweg said.
Tarrier agreed that many barriers to voting exist for victims of domestic violence who are concerned about their privacy and safety. Survivors often lack transportation, so registering in-person with a municipal clerk could be a barrier, and they may not be receiving as many reminders to vote.
"Finally, it may the case that registering to vote simply does not rise to the top of a survivor’s priorities at the time of their enrollment in Safe at Home as they are in the midst of safety planning, moving and working with advocates to stay safe," Tarrier said.