Wisconsin prison warden who posted anti-Muslim memes fired

He also posted a meme contrasting the LGBTQ flag with the Confederate flag, along with the message "If they have the right to fly theirs, we deserve the right to fly ours."

In a letter appealing his firing dated Jan. 12, Schneiter said the Department of Corrections failed to establish just cause for removing him. He said the department's investigation into what happened was not fair, objective or thorough.

Schneiter also claimed that he was the only prison official who agreed to fly a gay-pride rainbow flag outside the Kenosha Correctional Center in June after Gov. Tony Evers declared it "Pride Month" and said the flags could be flown at state offices and buildings.

"He's the only one who flew the damn flag," Cade said.

In his defense, Schneiter said there was no evidence that the Facebook memes he posted represented his views. He argued they were posted to promote discussion and debate. Schneiter said he testified as part of the probe that he found the memes "objectionable and offensive."

Over his 42-year career, "there is no evidence whatsoever" to suggest his personal views were the same as those presented in the memes, Schneiter wrote.