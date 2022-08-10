Wisconsin primary results, Aug. 9, 2022

The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will go on to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is seeking a second term, on Nov. 8 in what is expected to be one of the most hotly contested gubernatorial races in the country this year.
The proposal for Raemisch Fatrm is controversial due to loss of agricultural land and because some contend new residents would be subjected to unhealthy levels of noise from U.S. Air Force F-35 fighter jets to be stationed at Truax Field starting in 2023.
Days after saying that running negative ads is "just bad policy," Tim Michels launched a blistering attack against Rebecca Kleefisch that faults her not backing Donald Trump in 2016 and brands her as "the ultimate Madison insider."
No Democratic opponent will appear on the ballot to face Vos, R-Rochester, in November, giving Vos a clear path to another term. Steen, an election denier, was boosted last week by a Trump endorsement.