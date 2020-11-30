Wisconsin presidential recount ends as lawsuits stack up

On Saturday, Trump tweeted that a lawsuit from his campaign is forthcoming.

"The Wisconsin recount is not about finding mistakes in the count, it is about finding people who have voted illegally, and that case will be brought after the recount is over, on Monday or Tuesday," Trump said. "We have found many illegal votes. Stay tuned!"

The recount process, however, showed no widespread evidence of voter fraud, although Milwaukee County discovered 400 votes that hadn't been counted on Election Day. Other minor vote drawdowns were conducted, as is typical in recount efforts.

Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, on Monday said the recount affirms the election's integrity.

"With the partial recount of the presidential election complete, there remains no question that, as usual, this year’s general election in Wisconsin was conducted professionally and securely," Kaul said in a statement. "There’s no basis at all for any assertion that there was widespread fraud that would have affected the results."