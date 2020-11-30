 Skip to main content
Wisconsin presidential recount ends as lawsuits stack up
Wisconsin presidential recount ends as lawsuits stack up

Dane County recount

Dane County's recount of ballots in the 2020 presidential election resulted in a 45-vote gain for President Donald Trump, barely budging President-elect Joe Biden's winning margin.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

The chairwoman of the Wisconsin Elections Commission is poised to sign off this afternoon on the state's partial recount effort confirming President-elect Joe Biden's victory, clearing the way for a number of existing and potential lawsuits against the result to make their way through the courts. 

The partial presidential recount in Dane and Milwaukee counties finished up on Sunday, netting Biden an additional 87 votes and barely changing his more than 20,600 vote margin of victory. 

Dane County concluded its recount on Sunday, reporting a 45-vote gain for Trump. Milwaukee finished its recount on Friday, giving Biden an additional 132 votes. President Donald Trump's campaign paid $3 million to have a recount conducted in the two largest and most Democratic of Wisconsin's counties. 

WEC chairperson Ann Jacobs, a Democrat, is set to certify the results of the presidential election, including the recount, Monday afternoon. That will start a 5-day clock for the Trump campaign to appeal the results in Wisconsin circuit court. Under Wisconsin law, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Patience Roggensack, backed by conservatives, would choose the circuit judge responsible for overseeing the appeal. 

An appeal by the Trump campaign is widely expected after the campaign during the recount made sure to document categories of thousands of ballots it wanted thrown out to include in a potential court challenge. 

On Saturday, Trump tweeted that a lawsuit from his campaign is forthcoming. 

"The Wisconsin recount is not about finding mistakes in the count, it is about finding people who have voted illegally, and that case will be brought after the recount is over, on Monday or Tuesday," Trump said. "We have found many illegal votes. Stay tuned!"

The recount process, however, showed no widespread evidence of voter fraud, although Milwaukee County discovered 400 votes that hadn't been counted on Election Day. Other minor vote drawdowns were conducted, as is typical in recount efforts. 

Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, on Monday said the recount affirms the election's integrity. 

"With the partial recount of the presidential election complete, there remains no question that, as usual, this year’s general election in Wisconsin was conducted professionally and securely," Kaul said in a statement. "There’s no basis at all for any assertion that there was widespread fraud that would have affected the results."

In the president's increasingly fruitless quest to overturn Biden's victory, his potential lawsuit is expected to call for invalidating thousands of votes in Wisconsin's two most Democratic counties based upon longshot legal arguments that the votes were cast improperly or otherwise invalid. 

In Dane County, for example, Trump wanted canvassers to reject absentee ballots without an accompanying absentee application, including 69,000 absentee ballots cast in person; absentee ballots whose witness address was filled in by a local election official; and all absentee ballots where voters self-certified as “indefinitely confined,” which exempts them from having to provide a photo ID.

Lawsuits by other conservative groups have already been filed. One filed last Tuesday by the conservative Wisconsin Voters Alliance asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to toss out the results of the presidential election and replace the will of the voters with electors appointed by the state's Republican-controlled Legislature. 

Another lawsuit filed by a Chippewa County resident called on the Wisconsin Supreme Court to stop certification of the presidential election based on an argument that ballot boxes used to collect absentee ballots are illegal. 

