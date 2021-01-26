Wisconsin pool for vaccinations not expected to increase until March 1

With about 1.1 million Wisconsinites now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, the state has set March 1 as the target date to start vaccinating the next group of 600,000, which includes teachers, grocery store and other food chain workers and public transportation employees.
But the March 1 date is not set in stone.
“It will depend on our federal allocation of vaccine,” said Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the Department of Health Services. “If our allocation increases, we’ll be able to move up that date. If it decreases, we may have to postpone it.”
With the addition of people over 65 last week, Willems Van Dijk said the state’s roughly 1,300 vaccinators have requested more than twice the amount the state could supply.
Despite claims by some Republican lawmakers that the administration of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has bungled the vaccine rollout, Willems Van Dijk said the state is limited only by supply.
“We have great confidence that we have vaccinator capacity out there to get these vaccines rolling,” she said. “We just need more.”
One Republican proposal calls for opening vaccinations to the general public by March 15, which administration officials say is not feasible. The general population may have to wait until the late spring or early summer.
Willems Van Dijk said including people age 65 and older last week caused a rush for the vaccine that strained providers, and opening vaccines to the general public would increase demand fivefold.
“If we quintupled the number of people trying to get into the system at the same time, it would completely overwhelm the system,” she said.
Instead, the state generally aims to bring on new groups when half of the previous group receives its first shot. For instance, the over-65 group was included after about half the state’s frontline healthcare workers received shots.
Not included in the next group are people under 65 with underlying health conditions that could result in severe COVID-19 symptoms. Those people are likely to be included in a subsequent group.
Health officials say up to 80% of the population will need to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity to the virus, but the state would need three times the supply it’s getting now to reach that benchmark in six months, Willems Van Dijk said. And the supply isn’t expected to increase for several weeks.
So far vaccinators have administered 362,505 doses of vaccine, and 69,077 of those were second shots of the two-shot series. More than 105,000 doses were administered last week and officials expect to increase that amount this week.
The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in the state dropped to 1,545 on Monday, the lowest number since September. However, the state reported 54 new deaths, bringing the seven-day daily average to 34, up from 25 at the beginning of the month.
The group that will be added in March include educators and childcare providers, people in long-term care Medicaid programs, grocery store and other food chain workers, public transit employees, utility and communications workers, 911 operators, essential health care workers not covered in the initial group, and those living in congregate living facilities like jails, prisons, shelters and group homes.
Republicans have balked at the inclusion of prisoners and have proposed blocking their vaccinations unless they become eligible by some other means, for instance because of their age. But Willems Van Dijk said the decision was made because of the impact prison outbreaks have outside the prison walls.
“Outbreaks in a prison have an effect on the community as well,” she said. “It’s not like it’s contained within a prison. When inmates become ill from this illness they spread to the people who work in the prison, and the people who work in the prison go out into the community and spread it to others.”
She also addressed a Republican proposal to end the governor’s mask mandate, which the Senate passed on Monday and the Assembly is expected to take up on Thursday. She said with the emergence of at least one potentially more transmissible variant of COVID-19 in the state, and others in nearby states, ending the mandate could help accelerate the spread of the virus.
“This is no time to remove a mask mandate in our state,” she said. “That’s why the governor issued one last week and why it continues to be incredibly important whether that mandate stands or not, everybody in our state continue to wear a mask, to physically distance.”
Public Health Madison & Dane County has started planning for the expansion. Employers and organizations that have workers who might be eligible for a vaccination can register for vaccinations on the agency's website.
Dane County residents 65 and older who have a healthcare provider — including Group Health Cooperative, SSM Health, UnityPoint Health, University Health Services, UW Health and Access Community Health — should receive a notice from their provider when vaccine becomes available.
Those without a provider can fill out a survey with Public Health Madison & Dane County, which will administer the vaccination or find another vaccinator.