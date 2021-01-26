Wisconsin pool for vaccinations not expected to increase until March 1

The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in the state dropped to 1,545 on Monday, the lowest number since September. However, the state reported 54 new deaths, bringing the seven-day daily average to 34, up from 25 at the beginning of the month.

The group that will be added in March include educators and childcare providers, people in long-term care Medicaid programs, grocery store and other food chain workers, public transit employees, utility and communications workers, 911 operators, essential health care workers not covered in the initial group, and those living in congregate living facilities like jails, prisons, shelters and group homes.

Republicans have balked at the inclusion of prisoners and have proposed blocking their vaccinations unless they become eligible by some other means, for instance because of their age. But Willems Van Dijk said the decision was made because of the impact prison outbreaks have outside the prison walls.

“Outbreaks in a prison have an effect on the community as well,” she said. “It’s not like it’s contained within a prison. When inmates become ill from this illness they spread to the people who work in the prison, and the people who work in the prison go out into the community and spread it to others.”