Wisconsin poll workers set to process thousands of absentee ballots

Workers at 86 Madison polling locations are prepared to assist those voters who show up for Tuesday's partisan primary election, Wisconsin’s second pandemic-era Election Day. But Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell expects most of their time will be spent on processing absentee ballots.

In-person absentee voting ended this weekend, but voters can turn absentee ballots in at the polls on Tuesday. Once polls open at 7 a.m. statewide, workers can begin processing the 506,709 absentee ballots returned as of Aug. 10, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

While smaller municipalities may finish processing them as polls close, wards with large numbers of voters may need more time. McDonell said his office will be communicating throughout the day with polling locations across the county on their absentee ballot processing, but he warned it could be a later night.

“Everyone in the county should have confidence that the votes will get counted, and they will be accurate,” McDonell said. “But I think everyone needs to set aside that we need to declare a winner by the 10 o’clock news.”