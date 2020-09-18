Wisconsin politicians react to death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Wisconsin politicians reacted Friday evening to the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Soon after it was announced the 87-year-old justice, who was a champion of women's rights and became the high court's second female justice, died from metastatic pancreatic cancer, Wisconsin politicians offered condolences and reflected on the legacy of Ginsburg.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin said on Twitter Ginsburg "lived an inspiring and historic life."
"As a woman, I join so many others who will not allow her legacy to be diminished or disrespected," said the Democrat who is in the chamber that will vote to confirm an eventual replacement for Ginsburg.
Her Republican counterpart, Sen. Ron Johnson, said in a tweet "my prayers go out to her loved ones."
On Twitter, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said that Ginsburg was a "stalwart public servant who spent her life working to hold our country accountable for our promises of equity, equality, truth, and justice. What a devastating loss."
Soon after news of her death broke, U.S. Rep Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, simply tweeted "so sad."
He later said on Twitter Ginsburg was an "American hero" and a "true champion of justice & equality."
"She was a fearless champion for women who exemplified strength, courage, and toughness," Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, wrote in a tweet. "Her lifelong fight to secure equality for women has inspired new generations and her legacy will be cherished in the hearts of so many."
La Crosse Democrat Rep. Ron Kind said on Twitter his families prayers are with the family of Ginsburg, whom he described as a "trailblazer."
"America is better because of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, & her impact will be felt for generations to come," Kind wrote on the social media website.
