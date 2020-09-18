Wisconsin politicians react to death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wisconsin politicians reacted Friday evening to the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Soon after it was announced the 87-year-old justice, who was a champion of women's rights and became the high court's second female justice, died from metastatic pancreatic cancer, Wisconsin politicians offered condolences and reflected on the legacy of Ginsburg.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin said on Twitter Ginsburg "lived an inspiring and historic life."

"As a woman, I join so many others who will not allow her legacy to be diminished or disrespected," said the Democrat who is in the chamber that will vote to confirm an eventual replacement for Ginsburg.

Her Republican counterpart, Sen. Ron Johnson, said in a tweet "my prayers go out to her loved ones."

On Twitter, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said that Ginsburg was a "stalwart public servant who spent her life working to hold our country accountable for our promises of equity, equality, truth, and justice. What a devastating loss."

Soon after news of her death broke, U.S. Rep Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, simply tweeted "so sad."

He later said on Twitter Ginsburg was an "American hero" and a "true champion of justice & equality."