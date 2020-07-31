Wisconsin politicians on both sides of the aisle reject Trump's suggestion to delay election

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The majority of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation, from both sides of the aisle, rejected the suggestion by President Donald Trump to postpone the November elections due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Wisconsin Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives all said the election must take place on Nov. 3, rebuffing a Thursday morning tweet by the president suggesting the country “Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner, R-Brookfield, cited the Constitution in his rejection of the president’s idea.

“The election should not be delayed. The 20th Amendment sets the terms of the election and is clear. The terms of the President and Vice President shall end at noon on the 20th day of January,” Sensenbrenner said.

Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wausau, a new member of the House who was backed by Trump in the race for the state’s 8th Congressional District seat in May, called the suggestion misguided and pointed to Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ attempt to postpone an earlier election due to health concerns.

“It would be misguided to postpone the November election just as it was misguided for Governor Evers to postpone the date of my special election this spring,” Tiffany said.