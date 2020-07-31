You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wisconsin politicians on both sides of the aisle reject Trump's suggestion to delay election
0 comments
alert top story

Wisconsin politicians on both sides of the aisle reject Trump's suggestion to delay election

{{featured_button_text}}

The majority of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation, from both sides of the aisle, rejected the suggestion by President Donald Trump to postpone the November elections due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Wisconsin Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives all said the election must take place on Nov. 3, rebuffing a Thursday morning tweet by the president suggesting the country “Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner, R-Brookfield, cited the Constitution in his rejection of the president’s idea.

“The election should not be delayed. The 20th Amendment sets the terms of the election and is clear. The terms of the President and Vice President shall end at noon on the 20th day of January,” Sensenbrenner said.

Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wausau, a new member of the House who was backed by Trump in the race for the state’s 8th Congressional District seat in May, called the suggestion misguided and pointed to Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ attempt to postpone an earlier election due to health concerns.

“It would be misguided to postpone the November election just as it was misguided for Governor Evers to postpone the date of my special election this spring,” Tiffany said.

In April, Evers called on the Republican-led Legislature to eliminate in-person voting and extend the deadlines for requesting and returning absentee ballots in the state’s spring election. When GOP lawmakers refused, he ordered the postponement the day before the election, only to be overruled hours later by the state Supreme Court.

“That date is in law. It would need to be changed by Congress. I don’t see that happening,” Evers said of the Nov. 3 election.

“Frankly, just bringing it up is breathtaking in and of itself, so I’m doubtful that it would happen. I think the president has gotten pushback on that so it’s unlikely he’ll be talking about that anymore,” Evers said.

Pushback to the president’s suggestion was evident among Wisconsin legislative leaders as well.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, referenced Wisconsin Republicans’ opposition to the call from Democrats earlier this year to delay the April presidential primary election because of the pandemic.

“We shouldn’t delay the November election either,” Vos tweeted. “Elections need to happen for democracy to function.”

State Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, a staunch Trump backer who is running for Congress, also tweeted opposition to postponing the election. Fitzgerald sued Evers to stop a delay in the state’s April election.

U.S. Reps. Mike Gallagher and Bryan Steil, both Republicans in the House, and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, said Congress should ensure the election will take place on Nov. 3 and that every eligible American is able to vote safely and securely on that date.

U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah, said he hadn’t heard of any serious attempt to change the date of the November election.

“I’m sure any suggestion to delay the election was not made seriously,” he said.

Across the aisle, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, tweeted her opposition directly at the president.

“No @realDonaldTrump, the election is not going to be delayed. The American people are going to vote and take back our Democracy to bring about the change they want and need,” Baldwin said.

U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, said Trump’s concerns about the November election aren’t focused on keeping the public safe.

“If he was truly concerned about election security or the safety of voters, he would push (U.S. Senate Majority Leader) Mitch McConnell to pass a relief package that includes additional funding for state and local governments to conduct safe and secure elections, or show leadership in helping to end this pandemic by encouraging Americans to follow public health guidelines and getting PPE and testing needs met,” she said. “The only good thing about this ridiculous proposal is that it has been widely denounced on both sides of the aisle.”

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Madison, echoed Moore’s statement, calling the suggestion an attempt to distract from the president’s “disastrous response to the global pandemic.”

“Unfortunately, we’ve seen this President consistently tear apart our democracy in an authoritarian power-grab that has escalated over the last few months — from his violent military response to peaceful protesters to today’s autocratic suggestion to delay his own election,” Pocan said. “America is not a fascist nation, we don’t want a dictator in the Oval Office, and our election will be on November 3.”

More than 813,000 people had requested absentee ballots for Wisconsin’s upcoming Aug. 11 statewide primary, which includes legislative and congressional races, as of Thursday. The number of requests exceeds the 645,619 total votes cast in the 2016 fall primary.

Of those requested, 36% had been returned, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

The Associated Press and State Journal reporter Mitchell Schmidt contributed to this report.

Here are the winners of every Wisconsin presidential primary since 1968

+3 
Jim Sensenbrenner

Sensenbrenner

 ASSOCIATED PRESS
+3 
Tammy Baldwin

Baldwin

 Associated Press
+3 
U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman

Grothman

 BRAD ALLEN/Daily Register
+3 
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan

Pocan

 JAKE EKDAHL, SAUK PRAIRIE EAGLE
0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics