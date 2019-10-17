Balancing growth with competing priorities like public safety, transportation and housing is a major theme across Madison’s 2020 budget proposals, according to a statewide policy research group’s analysis.
This is the first time the independent, nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum has analyzed Madison’s spending plans.
“In a lot of ways, Madison has grown substantially here over the last 20 years, and in some respects, merits a greater level of attention,” WPF research director Jason Stein said.
The Wisconsin Policy Forum’s analysis of the city’s 2020 budget found that Madison is in a “relatively solid” financial position and has the long term advantage of few unfunded retirement liabilities. But the report highlights short-term concerns for Madison.
“Its debt levels, however, have risen substantially in recent years and a number of capital projects loom,” the report states. “Going forward, the city must manage its short-term finances and long-term concerns while preparing for an eventual recession.”
City leaders should also consider challenges such as relatively low state aid, high spending and a strong reliance on property taxes for revenue, according to the report.
Additionally, the city faces demands like aging infrastructure, flooding vulnerabilities, expensive housing and persistent racial disparities. This year, Madison faced a $10.8 million shortfall — more than twice as large as last year.
“The key is finding the right balance to sustaining the city’s growth and service levels while keeping it affordable for its residents,” the report states. “The new mayor has put forward her vision for doing so and it is now up to the city council — many of whom are also new to their roles — to weigh in as well.”
Madison’s Finance Committee has recommended a $172 million capital budget that relies on on $93.7 million in general obligation borrowing and $78.3 million from other funds. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s proposed capital budget, introduced Sept. 3, includes $170.6 million in new spending that depends on $96.6 million in borrowing and $73.9 million from other sources.
On Friday, operating budget amendments made by committee members are due. The committee will vote on the operating budget Oct. 21. The entire City Council has the opportunity to amend the budget and will consider the capital and operating spending plans for 2020 during the week of Nov. 11.
Public safety
WPF highlights the mayor’s proposal for public safety spending and local disagreement over the size of the police department. Substantial spending increases are needed to keep pace with growth in salary and benefits for the existing workforce in the police and fire departments, according to the report.
“Given Madison’s growth, however, the tension between maintaining appropriate public safety staffing and balancing budgets is likely to continue,” the report states.
Rhodes-Conway’s proposal does not add police officers or firefighters but would increase general fund spending on the police department by 6.5% and the fire department by 7.9% to cover increased costs for salaries and benefits. In the case of the police department, this is also to make up for training and expiring federal grant funding.
Under the proposal, the MPD would maintain 479 full-time sworn officers and 120.7 civilians.
Madison’s per capita police staffing levels are lower than in Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha but above those of other large cities in Wisconsin, according to data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation. In 2018, Madison had 18.6 sworn officers per 10,000 citizens, below the 19.8 average for a group of 38 cities with data available and above the median of 18.1.
“All of these comparisons, however, should be used with caution given that the population and needs of every city are different with varying levels of crime, poverty, commuters, and the presence of other law enforcement agencies,” the report states.
Rhodes-Conway’s proposal also includes adding a $200,000 independent police auditor position, $120,000 to expand the number of squad cars equipped with non-lethal devices, such as Tasers, and $215,000 for training for officers responding to mental health crises and mental health check-ins for officers and civilians.
Madison also spends more than the statewide average on fire and emergency medical services. The city’s net per capita spending of $207 is above the statewide average and third highest among the 10 largest cities, behind Kenosha and Racine.
“Public safety staffing is one of the challenging issues facing the city council,” the report states.
Transportation
Transportation is a focal point of the 2020 budget debate, in part due to the mayor’s proposal to create a $40 vehicle registration fee. A portion of the $7.9 million raised from the new fee, which would be the highest in the state, would cover five new positions and three studies related to bus rapid transit.
Rhodes-Conway hopes to reach ridership of 18 million trips per year on Metro Transit with BRT, a system that aims to deliver fast and efficient bus service.
The forum’s analysis found that boosting ridership to reach that record high will be challenging given current trends.
“Like many other transit systems, Madison Metro has lost passengers, with the drop attributed to factors such as low gas prices and the rise of ride hailing apps as well as challenges such as limited space to store additional buses,” according to the report.
Ridership on fixed routes is down from a high of 15.2 million trips in 2014 and totaled 13.2 million in 2018, according to Metro Transit. The report also notes that long-term ridership in Madison has been stronger than in Milwaukee and other cities across the nation.
Fewer riders means less revenue from fares to cover fixed costs. Also, state transit aid has remained relatively flat over the past decade. Between 2008 and 2019, it rose 3.6% to $17.4 million, which is slower than the rate of inflation and Metro Transit expenses, according to the report.
Overall, the budget would provide a net $4.3 million increase in city funding to Metro Transit. This takes into account the $7.9 million in revenue from registration fees and the use of city reserves to make debt payments for Metro. Rhodes-Conway’s proposal also includes $26,000 to provide free Metro Transit ride passes to students qualifying for free and reduced lunch expands service to Madison’s south side.