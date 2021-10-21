Wisconsin Policy Forum report: Federal aid helps Madison budget in short term

Despite an “unparalleled” amount of federal aid flowing into Madison, the independent, nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum found in its latest analysis that the city’s long-term budget continues to face obstacles.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s proposed 2022 budget would launch the Bus Rapid Transit project, provide raises to some employees, expand city services in response to the town of Madison annexation and invest in long-term priorities like affordable housing and violence prevention. The proposal maintains core services in another difficult financial year.
Maintaining those essential services "is a reasonable and even laudable goal in the midst of a pandemic that has brought crises in public health, poverty, and gun violence and a tremendous need for services such as public health and safety and housing,” according to the report.
If adopted, the plan would raise property taxes by 1.1% — the lowest increase in property taxes in nearly two decades.
Rhodes-Conway’s plan relies on $13.1 million in federal relief funds, in addition to other strategies, to close an $18 million budget gap. Since last year, Madison has received $191.7 million in federal aid, including federal funds passed on by the state.
The reliance on one-time aid has a “downstream effect.” In 2023, the city could once again face a shortfall between $18 million and $20 million.
“Three generous rounds of federal pandemic legislation, balances within the general fund, and a dissolving tax increment district have helped the city bridge its budget shortfalls so far,” the report finds. “Yet most of the one-time funds for the current budget fixes will be exhausted by 2023 and even if the city’s pandemic woes resolve themselves, it will almost certainly be left with its prepandemic budget gaps and few tools to address them.”
The city could see low transit ridership and depressed room taxes improve over time, according to the report, as the pandemic eases. Also, new construction projects could boost city revenue and a federal infrastructure bill could aid the city in addressing capital needs.
But pushing off lasting budget solutions could mean other areas of the city’s finances might remain stagnant or get worse, according to the report. Madison is also restricted by state-mandated levy limits, meaning that the city cannot use large tax increases to raise revenue.
The city has few options beyond adding to the $40 vehicle registration fee implemented in 2020.
“Absent outside forces delivering some unexpected reprieve, city officials will likely face greater pressure in future years to find efficiencies where they can and cut services where they feel they must,” according to the report.
The Wisconsin Policy Forum, which released its report and an interactive data tool Thursday, identified five key takeaways to Madison’s 2022 budget:
American Rescue Plan Act funds — Madison received the second-largest amount among the state’s cities at $47.2 million total in 2021 and 2022. The city is using almost all of these funds in those years and saving less than 10% for 2023. The aid will address budget shortfalls in the city’s general fund, for Monona Terrace and a city fund that supports tourism efforts.
Madison annexes town — Starting next year, the city will absorb the town of Madison. Rhodes-Conway’s proposed budget provides more than $2 million in new funding, some of which will fund eight police officers and 10 firefighters, to provide services to town residents.
Transit ridership — Ridership on Madison Metro remains “far below” 2019 levels. Federal relief funds are stabilizing Metro’s budget and could last through 2024. The city is also moving forward on plans to extend Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service in an East-West corridor with capital projects in 2022 and service beginning in 2024.
According to a WPF report from April, the city estimated a cost of $3.5 million annually to operate BRT, but officials now say the city can cover that cost by eliminating current routes on the same roads.
Room tax revenue struggles — Room tax revenue plunged in 2020 as people stayed home during the pandemic and chose not to travel and stay in hotels. Madison temporarily stopped payments of room tax revenues to its general fund and boosted it with surplus funds from a closed tax increment district.
According to the report, the federal funds will run out in 2023 before room tax revenues are projected to recover. This could mean the city might need to consider potential cuts to services funded by the room tax.
City parking — Parking revenue is still affected by the pandemic as fewer cars are paying to park. The proposed budget would “burn through” parking utility reserves for another year, according to the report, and set up the agency to run out of funds in 2023 if parking revenue doesn’t rebound.
WPF notes that the city could stop the $1.2 million payment in lieu of property taxes the agency is budgeted to make to the general fund in 2022, but that would create pressure on general fund services like public safety.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.