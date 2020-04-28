Wisconsin Poison Center sees uptick in calls about household cleaners since COVID-19 arrived

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Wisconsin Poison Center reports an uptick in the number of people exposing themselves to household cleaning products in the weeks since Gov. Tony Evers' stay-at-home order took effect last month.

The state's 24-hour poison control hotline also fielded more calls in the days after President Donald Trump suggested that injecting disinfectant could help treat COVID-19, according to clinical toxicologist Matt Stanton.

In the four days before Trump speculated that injecting household cleaners, such as Lysol or bleach, could be a coronavirus treatment, the center answered two informational calls. In the four days since those remarks, the hotline received 13 informational calls from residents, the majority of whom specifically referenced the president or government, he said.

The number of exposure calls — when a person reports drinking of or exposure to a household cleaning product — has been about the same in the days before and after Thursday's White House briefing, Stanton said.

Trump walked back his comment a day later, telling reporters he was “asking the question sarcastically….just to see what would happen.”