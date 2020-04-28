Wisconsin Poison Center sees uptick in calls about household cleaners since COVID-19 arrived

The Wisconsin Poison Center reports an uptick in the number of people exposing themselves to household cleaning products in the weeks since Gov. Tony Evers' stay-at-home order took effect last month.
The state's 24-hour poison control hotline also fielded more calls in the days after President Donald Trump suggested that injecting disinfectant could help treat COVID-19, according to clinical toxicologist Matt Stanton.
In the four days before Trump speculated that injecting household cleaners, such as Lysol or bleach, could be a coronavirus treatment, the center answered two informational calls. In the four days since those remarks, the hotline received 13 informational calls from residents, the majority of whom specifically referenced the president or government, he said.
The number of exposure calls — when a person reports drinking of or exposure to a household cleaning product — has been about the same in the days before and after Thursday's White House briefing, Stanton said.
Trump walked back his comment a day later, telling reporters he was “asking the question sarcastically….just to see what would happen.”
Other state poison centers reported call increases since Trump's suggestion last week. Maryland's emergency management agency, for example, saw upwards of 100 calls on the topic. New York City's health department recorded 30 cases of exposure to household disinfectants in an 18-hour period ending Friday afternoon.
As millions of people seclude themselves at home during the pandemic, Wisconsin's hotline is seeing an increase in the number of residents exposing themselves to household cleaners.
From March 25 through April 21, Wisconsin's hotline received 299 exposure calls related to cleaning products compared to the 208 calls answered in the same time period last year — a "pretty remarkable" increase, Stanton said.
Household cleaning products are not meant to be ingested, injected, inhaled or applied to skin for long periods of time, Stanton said. If you expose yourself to a product, stay calm and call the hotline at 1-800-222-1222.
