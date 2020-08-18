Wisconsin plan to close youth prisons hits more snags as some counties pull back

Milwaukee County Executive Dave Crowley, noting officials were on track to get $8.4 million less from the state than what they had sought, said even with their new scaled-back plan, the county would need to invest $2.7 million of its own funds to cover the gap. That, plus “continued uncertainty over the availability of resources to realize the full vision” of the law, means the county is deferring grant acceptance for now, Crowley wrote.

“We continue to actively listen to our community and must reassess whether there is a desire to invest increasingly scarce resources into bricks and mortar rather than reformative and rehabilitative programs and services,” he added. “For this reason, we plan to undertake additional public engagement to explore the best possible solutions which promote the success of our youth and are also fiscally feasible and sustainable.”

In Brown County, which was poised to get nearly $41 million from the state for its plan, Health & Human Services Executive Director Erik Pritzl wrote in his letter to DOC that said while officials still intend to be involved in the construction and operation of a center, they haven’t received an agreement that aligns with the resolution the local Board of Supervisors passed outlining the scope of the project.