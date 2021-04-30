Wisconsin pays off 36,000 utility bills for low-income households to avoid disconnection

Wisconsin has paid off overdue utility bills for more than 36,000 low-income households at risk of disconnection and is working to help others now that utilities are again allowed to shut off service.

Gov. Tony Evers announced this week that the state had paid out more than $21 million in federal energy assistance funding to cover past-due balances for eligible households.

“This year has been tough for folks and families, and we know there are so many who’ve struggled to make ends meet,” Evers said in a written statement. “That’s why we’re working every day to ensure families, our state, and our economy can bounce back from this pandemic, and part of that is making sure households across the state can keep their lights on and their utilities running.”

Barb Klug, director of the Home Energy Plus Bureau, said the agency worked directly with the five largest investor-owned utilities to pay off outstanding balances as of April 9 for households that had applied for and received aid through the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program.