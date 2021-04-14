Wisconsin pauses J&J COVID-19 vaccine as recommended by federal officials

About 1 in 1 million people who got the J&J vaccine are known to have developed the blood clots, while the risk of getting COVID-19 in the U.S. is about 1 in 10 and the risk of dying from it is about 1 in 600, Willems Van Dijk said. “It’s really important to look at that whole picture,” she said.

The acting FDA commissioner expected the pause to last only a matter of days. But the decision triggered swift action in Europe and elsewhere as the drugmaker and regulators moved to halt the use of the J&J vaccine, at least for now. Hundreds of thousands of doses were due to arrive in European countries this week. The European Union has been plagued by supply shortages, logistical problems and concerns over blood clots in a small number of people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Any slowdown in the dissemination of the shots could have broad implications for the global vaccination effort. The J&J vaccine held immense promise because its single-dose regimen and relatively simple storage requirements would make it easier to use, especially in less affluent countries.

The clots, which happened six to 13 days after vaccination in veins that drain blood from the brain, occurred together with low platelets, the fragments in blood that normally form clots.