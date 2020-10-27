Wisconsin once again sets records for daily COVID-19 deaths, cases

Wisconsin shattered record daily COVID-19 deaths and cases Tuesday, creating what state health officials called "a nightmare scenario" as cases continue to climb statewide.

The state Department of Health Services reported 64 deaths and 5,262 cases Tuesday, the most since the pandemic began, prompting a strong urging from Gov. Tony Evers and state health officials for Wisconsinites to stay home as much as possible.

The coronavirus has infected more than 206,000 people, with the most recent 100,000 infections occurring in the last 36 days. Total deaths have reached 1,852 and hospitalizations increased by 220 Tuesday, bringing the total to 10,636 patients. The seven-day average of cases has reached 3,975, compared with 700 two months ago.

"We must take significant and collective action," DHS Secretary Andrea Palm said.

In light of the rising cases across the state, Evers strongly encouraged residents to avoid trips, wear masks and take other precautions to prevent the disease's spread.

"Right now we don't have any other options," Evers said. "We have to get back to the basics of fighting this virus together.