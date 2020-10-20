Wisconsin officials worried about confusion from vote count

Municipalities that use central count are required by state law to post the number of ballots that have been returned by the closing hour on Election Day. The commission on Tuesday asked counties to make clear, when posting results, how many absentee ballots were still outstanding.

That is better than waiting to post any results until all of the absentee ballots have been counted, said Republican Commissioner Bob Spindell.

"I don't think we should keep the country on the edge of its seat in terms of what's happening," he said.

In most elections, only about 6% of ballots cast are absentee. But this year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, a record-high number of ballots are being cast absentee. As of Tuesday, more than 915,000 absentee ballots had been returned out of 1.4 million requested. That is 30% of the total ballots cast in 2016.

Elections officials have predicted that as many as 2 million of total ballots cast will be absentee. Tuesday marked the beginning of in-person early voting in Wisconsin.