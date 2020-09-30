Wisconsin officials warn of dire COVID-19 scenario as cases spike, flu season nears

A surge in COVID-19 cases that has put Wisconsin near the top of the list for infection rates, along with an increasing death toll, has state officials pleading with residents to wear masks and practice social distancing as the looming flu season threatens to worsen the crisis.

“We’re setting records now at a point that is the beginning of respiratory virus season,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, the state’s top infectious disease official. “The likelihood that this is going to get much worse before it gets better is a real one. And if we do nothing differently I’d say that it’s a high likelihood that this is going to get much worse before it gets better.”

Officials say the state is in full-blown crisis as COVID-19 cases explode in nearly every county in the state, and they're urging people to wear masks, stay at home when possible and avoid gatherings.

"I cannot stress this enough," said Gov. Tony Evers, "no party, no bar, no gathering is worth it."

The state reported another 2,367 cases of coronavirus infection on Tuesday, capping a three-week span that has seen the seven-day average grow from being measured in hundreds to thousands. It currently stands at 2,255, up from 696 a month ago. On Saturday, the state reported a record 2,817 cases.