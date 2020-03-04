Wisconsin officials ruling out state of emergency over coronavirus for now

State health officials are ruling out declaring a state of emergency for now surrounding the novel coronavirus in Wisconsin, where there has been only one confirmed case of the COVID-19 disease.
But Department of Health Services employees said during a Capitol briefing for lawmakers on Wednesday that they and Gov. Tony Evers could potentially use the authority in the future to protect residents, a move that was last deployed during the H1N1 influenza outbreak in 2009.
Under a state of emergency, which would be declared via a gubernatorial executive order, state funding could be mobilized to support local health departments for costs on quarantining and isolating individuals, among other things. The states of Washington and Florida declared their own public health emergencies over the weekend.
Separately, the Legislature or the GOP-controlled legislative budget committee could also act to appropriate more funds toward DHS, but Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said it appears "by and large the department has the resources to deal with these things."
"I think it's important for us to monitor the situation, which it sounds like they're doing a good job doing that, and for us to have the ability to react when we have facts and more information," he told reporters.
Vos, R-Rochester, was the only one of four legislative leaders to attend the meting, which Evers arranged earlier this week for DHS to brief lawmakers, constitutional officers and others on the coronavirus. At least eight other lawmakers from both parties were in attendance, as well as a number of staffers, and at least one other legislative leader had staff present.
In Wisconsin, state officials have said for the one confirmed case in Dane County dating back to early February, the patient has recovered and is no longer in isolation. There's one pending case, while 19 others have tested negative, per DHS. Across the U.S., nine deaths have been reported.
Lawmakers and staffers at Wednesday's briefing raised concerns about the virus' impact on vulnerable populations, particularly the incarcerated and the elderly.
That includes GOP Rep. Mike Schraa, who has eight correctional facilities in his Oshkosh-area district.
DHS Secretary Andrea Palm, one of a few cabinet officials who have yet to be confirmed by the state Senate, said the agency has been working with the Department of Corrections in light of new guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Protection.
Separately, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, the Bureau of Communicable Disease chief medical officer, noted he considers "incarcerated patients to be vulnerable in particular ways because of the risk of transmission in the facilities."
Asked about shortages among prison personnel, Vos noted that the issue "is not a problem because of the coronavirus."
"The department does a good job managing this the best they can," he said. "If we see a large outbreak, they have the ability to move staff around, of course we have the State Patrol. So I think there's more than enough adequate systems in place to deal with it but if something out of the ordinary occurs, of course we'll sit down and talk about it."
DHS officials, who stressed the risk of getting COVID-19 remains low, also reminded attendees to wash their hands, stay home when they're sick, get flu shots if they haven't yet, routinely clean frequently-used surfaces and more. If symptoms develop, individuals should call their local health officials.
From there, patients would be swabbed in their throat and nose, with the swabs then being sent to labs via a courier service for testing.
The state began conducting its own coronavirus tests this week at the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene on the UW-Madison campus and the Milwaukee Health Department, meaning testing can be completed in one or two days. Previously, samples had to be sent to the CDC in Atlanta.
