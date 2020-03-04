Wisconsin officials ruling out state of emergency over coronavirus for now

Separately, the Legislature or the GOP-controlled legislative budget committee could also act to appropriate more funds toward DHS, but Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said it appears "by and large the department has the resources to deal with these things."

"I think it's important for us to monitor the situation, which it sounds like they're doing a good job doing that, and for us to have the ability to react when we have facts and more information," he told reporters.

Vos, R-Rochester, was the only one of four legislative leaders to attend the meting, which Evers arranged earlier this week for DHS to brief lawmakers, constitutional officers and others on the coronavirus. At least eight other lawmakers from both parties were in attendance, as well as a number of staffers, and at least one other legislative leader had staff present.