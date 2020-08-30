Wisconsin officials press USPS for assurances on election-related mail

On the same day of Rhodes-Conway’s letter, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, charging drastic changes made to mail service nationwide were unlawful. Kaul also noted that changes to USPS would not only compromise voters participating in the November election, but seniors and veterans who rely on timely mail deliveries for critical medications.

DeJoy has appeared on Capitol Hill twice recently to answer questions about changes at the Postal Service under his tenure. Starting with a hearing before the Senate Committee of Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs on Aug. 21, DeJoy defended changes at USPS as necessary for cost savings and the result of reduced mail volume. He also confirmed mail sorting machines and mailboxes that were removed across the country would not be replaced.

Committee members grilled DeJoy on why changes to USPS were happening now, just weeks into his tenure and shortly before a national election, and asked for guarantees that operational changes at the Postal Service would not affect the agency’s ability to handle election mail, as well as other critical mail like medications, bills and Social Security checks.