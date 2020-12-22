Wisconsin officials again told to expect less COVID-19 vaccine

The first doses of a vaccine from drug maker Moderna rolled into Wisconsin on Monday, and health systems across the state were expected to start administering the drug to health care workers as early Monday afternoon.

The Moderna vaccine will add 100,000 doses to the state’s vaccination effort as more shipments of Pfizer’s vaccine roll in. Though supply of both vaccines is less than were originally expected.

Last week the state learned that because of confusion on the federal level, the government would be shipping only 35,100 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week, while last week the state received 49,727 doses.

It will be several months before the vaccine is available to the general public. Because both vaccines require two doses, it will take 11.6 million doses to vaccinate Wisconsin’s 5.8 million residents.

“We could have all the demand, and we could have the best system in the world,” said Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the state Department of Health Services. “And if we’re still only getting 35,000 doses (of Pfizer vaccine) a week, and we heard we’re not going to get 100,000 doses of Moderna next week … that’s not going to go very far.”