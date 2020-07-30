Wisconsin official outlines absentee ballot system upgrades

She cautioned, too, that the commission can't require clerks to use intelligent bar codes, and that some clerks don't have reliable internet access and can't print them. If those clerks choose to use them, they will need to rely on clerks in other jurisdictions to produce the labels for them and it's unrealistic to expect them to shoulder that burden, she wrote.

She went on to say that staffers have upgraded MyVote, the state's election database, to include a progress bar that voters can check to see whether their application has been approved and the date the ballot was sent. If an intelligent bar code is in use, voters will also see a date of anticipated delivery, Wolfe wrote.

Voters cast a record 1.3 million absentee ballots in the April presidential primary as they tried to avoid catching COVID-19 at the polls. Nearly 121,000 ballots were sent to voters but never returned; many voters said they never received them. Clerks said they were overwhelmed with requests and postal workers were accused of never delivering ballots to voters in the Fox Valley.

Nearly 2 million voters, almost two-thirds of the usual turnout for a presidential election, are expected to vote by mail in November, commission staff projected in May.