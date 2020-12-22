Wisconsin offers free at-home COVID-19 testing kits

Wisconsinites can order a home COVID-19 testing kit with the click of a button, have it delivered to their homes and sent off via UPS.

The free testing program is a partnership between the state and Vault Medical Services, which has distributed a saliva-based test kit since April. The company said the kits provide conclusive results in 99% of tests.

“We believe that anyone in Wisconsin who needs to be tested for COVID-19 should have access to a test, and I’m proud of our statewide testing efforts throughout this pandemic,” said Gov. Tony Evers in a statement. “We also know that getting to a health care provider or a community testing site isn’t easy for everyone, and that’s why we are excited to offer this new option to make testing even more accessible for folks across our state.”

People can order the kit online on the state Department of Human Services website and have it shipped to their home. To collect a saliva sample, users have to make a Zoom call with a Vault testing supervisor, package the sample and drop it off at a UPS site the day it is collected.