Wisconsin now waits for the spring election results — and then the lawsuits

Robinson spent most of the day wracked with indecision on whether to brave the lines and cast her ballot, opening herself up to potentially contracting the coronavirus or missing out on having her voice heard. In the end, she stayed home.

“I don’t think this is the sort of thing that happens in a legitimate democracy,” she said. “Asking people to put their lives on the line if they want to cast their vote isn’t right or fair. This is just blatant voter suppression.”

Stories like Robinson’s may become the basis in the next round of litigation related to Tuesday’s election.

Milwaukee resident Saul Newton said he requested his absentee ballot March 20 and the Wisconsin Election Commission website indicates his ballot was sent two days later. But he said he never received it.

Newton, who serves as executive director of the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce, is sitting this election out because he has family members at increased risk of the virus and he does not want to risk it. The only other elections Newton has missed came in 2010 and 2011 when he was deployed to serve in Afghanistan.

“No one should have to choose between their health and safety or casting their ballot in a free and fair election,” he said. “It’s hard not to feel disenfranchised.”