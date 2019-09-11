OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma reached a tentative deal Wednesday with about half the states and thousands of local government over its role in the nation's deadly opioid epidemic, but the state of Wisconsin isn't a part of it.
The tentative settlement does, however, involve a portion of a lawsuit that Dane County brought last year against Purdue and a number of distributors, pharmacies and doctors.
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a statement the tentative settlement agreement, reportedly worth up to $12 billion, doesn't go far enough in bringing the Sackler family -- Purdue's Pharma's owners -- to justice.
"The Sackler family has made billions of dollars from the sale of opioids," Kaul said. "Wisconsin has alleged that two Purdue Pharma entities and Richard Sackler contributed to the opioid epidemic through unlawful conduct. We’re committed to getting justice and, in my view, Purdue’s current position doesn’t achieve that."
Kaul's concerns mirror criticism levied by several state attorneys general that cloud prospects for an end to litigation against the company and its owner, the Sackler family.
Kaul spokeswoman Gillian Drummond said the state is continuing to pursue legal action against the company, but declined to provide details. In May, the state of Wisconsin sued Purdue Pharma and Richard Sackler, the company's former co-chairman and president, in Dane County Circuit Court for alleged misconduct in marketing and sales of opioids that contributed to the opioid epidemic.
Additionally, more than two dozen Wisconsin counties have filed a number of lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies for deceptive marketing practices.
Joshua Wescott, chief of staff for Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, said terms of the tentative settlement haven't been shared with the county yet, and the county does not know how it would be affected by the settlement.
He stressed that claims against Purdue are just a piece of Dane County's lawsuit, which is still proceeding against drug distributors, large pharmacies and some physicians.
"We certainly have great interest in the outcome and are carefully monitoring these legal matters as the impacts of opiate overdoses continues to significantly impact our community and criminal justice system," Wescott wrote in an email. "They take an enormous toll on families, public health and safety and any settlement dollars will go to offset the numerous treatment and recovery programs we've put in place in Dane County."
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Wednesday's tentative agreement included more money from the Sackler family, which had become a sticking point during the recent talks.
"Talks are progressing rapidly, but this is the quickest and surest way to get immediate relief for Arizona and for the communities that have been harmed by the opioid crisis and the actions of the Sackler family," Brnovich told The Associated Press.
Sources with direct knowledge of the talks say that Stamford, Connecticut-based Purdue will pay up to $12 billion over time and that the Sackler family will give up control of the company. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.
Even with Wednesday's development, roughly half the states had not signed on and several state attorney generals vowed to continue their legal battles against the company and the Sacklers. Roughly 20 states have sued the Sacklers in state court.
New York, Massachusetts and Connecticut were among the states saying they were not part of the agreement.
"Our position remains firm and unchanged and nothing for us has changed today," Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said in a statement. "The scope and scale of the pain, death and destruction that Purdue and the Sacklers have caused far exceeds anything that has been offered thus far. Connecticut's focus is on the victims and their families, and holding Purdue and the Sacklers accountable for the crisis they have caused."
He said the state would continue to pursue Purdue if it files for bankruptcy under the settlement agreement, as expected.
News of the tentative agreement comes as the first trial federal date draws near in the hundreds of lawsuits aiming to hold Purdue and others in the drug industry accountable for a nationwide opioid crisis.
The lawsuits assert that Purdue aggressively sold OxyContin as a drug with a low risk of addiction despite knowing that wasn't true.
In court filings, Purdue has pointed out that its products were approved by federal regulators and prescribed by doctors.
In March, Purdue and members of the Sackler family reached a $270 million settlement with Oklahoma to avoid a trial on the toll of opioids there.
A court filing made public in Massachusetts this year asserts that members of the Sackler family were paid more than $4 billion by Purdue from 2007 to 2018.
Much of the family's fortune is believed to be held outside the U.S., which could complicate lawsuits against the family over opioids.
The Sacklers have given money to cultural institutions around the world, including the Smithsonian Institution, New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art and London's Tate Modern.
State Journal reporter Ed Treleven and The Associated Press contributed to this report.