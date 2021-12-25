Wisconsin needs poll workers; high schoolers welcome to apply

With the pandemic peaking and unprecedented numbers of voters requesting absentee ballots, town of Medina Clerk Tammy Jordan struggled to find enough poll workers ahead of the November 2020 election.

She approached people who had served as poll workers in previous elections to no avail. With vaccines not yet available, the mostly older volunteers were considered high risk to contract COVID-19 and many opted not to risk exposure.

At the last minute, she was able to recruit some family members who completed the required online training just days before Nov. 3 election. “It was challenging,” Jordan said.

So when the Wisconsin Elections Commission asked clerks earlier this year if they wanted to take part in a pilot program to deputize high schoolers as poll workers, Jordan jumped at the chance.

Besides alleviating a poll worker shortage, the program also seeks to bolster young people’s civics education and give them a front-row seat to democracy in action.

“Tapping into the high school student age, I think, is going to be imperative,” Jordan said. “With today’s times and changes in politics, they need to have a better understanding because it’s their future.”