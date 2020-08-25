Wisconsin National Guard presence to increase following protests related to police shooting of Jacob Blake

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Additional Wisconsin National Guard members will be deployed in the state to respond to protests — sparked by the police shooting of a Black Kenosha man on Sunday — that have turned violent over the last two nights.

Gov. Tony Evers made the announcement on Tuesday. The exact number of Guard members to be deployed, or where they will be located, was not immediately provided. Earlier this week, 125 Guard members were deployed in Kenosha.

"Everyone should be able to exercise their fundamental right—whether a protester or member of the press—peacefully and safely. We cannot allow the cycle of systemic racism and injustice to continue. We also cannot continue going down this path of damage and destruction," Evers said in a statement. “We are assessing the damage to state property and will be increasing the presence of the Wisconsin National Guard to ensure individuals can exercise their right safely, protect state buildings and critical infrastructure, and support first responders and fire fighters."

On Sunday, Kenosha police shot 29-year-old Jacob Blake multiple times in front of his three children as he attempted to enter his SUV. Blake was hospitalized in serious condition. As of Monday, Blake remained in serious condition.