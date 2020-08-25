Wisconsin National Guard presence to increase following protests related to police shooting of Jacob Blake

Additional Wisconsin National Guard members will be deployed in the state to respond to protests — sparked by the police shooting of a Black Kenosha man on Sunday — that have turned violent over the last two nights.
Gov. Tony Evers made the announcement on Tuesday. The exact number of Guard members to be deployed, or where they will be located, was not immediately provided. Earlier this week, 125 Guard members were deployed in Kenosha.
"Everyone should be able to exercise their fundamental right—whether a protester or member of the press—peacefully and safely. We cannot allow the cycle of systemic racism and injustice to continue. We also cannot continue going down this path of damage and destruction," Evers said in a statement. “We are assessing the damage to state property and will be increasing the presence of the Wisconsin National Guard to ensure individuals can exercise their right safely, protect state buildings and critical infrastructure, and support first responders and fire fighters."
On Sunday, Kenosha police shot 29-year-old Jacob Blake multiple times in front of his three children as he attempted to enter his SUV. Blake was hospitalized in serious condition. As of Monday, Blake remained in serious condition.
Cellphone footage taken by an onlooker showed at least one Kenosha police officer shooting at Blake's back as he leaned into his vehicle. Seven shots can be heard in the video.
Evers released a statement on Sunday saying he stood “with all those who have and continue to demand justice, equity and accountability for Black lives in our country” — comments Kenosha Professional Police Association President Pete Deates later called “wholly irresponsible.”
While Evers has repeatedly said he supports Wisconsinite's right to assembly and free speech, some Republican lawmakers have criticized the governor's comments as inciting violent protest.
Sen. Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, said in a statement on Tuesday that Evers' statement was "designed to fan the flames of outrage without having any of the details necessary to make such a judgement."
"Everyone has the right to peacefully protest," Kapenga said in a statement. "However, we place ourselves in a dangerous position if some in society are allowed to break the law in the name of justice. As our cities continue to be looted, burned, and destroyed, law abiding citizens are growing more and more frustrated as they helplessly watch this destruction take place. Governor Evers once again has shown very little interest in upholding the rule of law, a key function of his position."
In Madison on Monday, peaceful daytime protests were followed by overnight destruction that included smashed windows, fires and looting on State Street and near the Capitol Square area. Police responded with tear gas, pepper spray and sponge projectile rounds.
"Let me be clear. This needs to end," Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, said in a statement on Tuesday. "The devastation we have witnessed the past two nights is completely unacceptable. I believe we must condemn the arson and violence we have seen this week in the same manner we condemn the excessive use of force and widespread injustices the public has rightfully mobilized against. One wrong does not justify another."
On Monday, Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes called for the Legislature to meet mext Monday in special session to take up a package of police-reform bills introduced more than two months ago.
The nine bills — which would ban the use of choke holds by Wisconsin police officers, as well as limit other uses of force — were first introduced in June, following the death of another Black man, George Floyd, while in Minneapolis police custody.
However, GOP leaders in the Assembly and Senate have not convened on the proposed legislation. On Monday, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, announced the creation of a task force focusing on racial disparities, educational opportunities, public safety, and police policies and standards.
Several Democratic lawmakers, who have expressed support for Evers' bills, have widely criticized the task force as too little too late.
The Legislature is not required to debate or vote on the bills.
WATCH NOW: Scenes from a second night of protests in Madison over Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake
Less talk more walk
“Less talk, more walk,” protesters chant outside of one of the houses, which has a BLM sign hanging up on it. pic.twitter.com/6khBf1QdtE— Emily Hamer (@ehamer7) August 25, 2020
Marching down state street
Marching down State Street again now. LOTS of young people out here tonight. pic.twitter.com/777FZfIx0h— Emily Hamer (@ehamer7) August 25, 2020
Peaceful demonstration
Dumpster fire
Firefighters are trying to extinguish a large dumpster fire that appears to be blowing onto a building near State Street and Gorham. Police are in a line blocking them off. pic.twitter.com/PhhraqZRh5— Emily Hamer (@ehamer7) August 25, 2020
Horses
Not a riot, a revolution
The much much larger group of protesters, probably around 1,000 people, are marching down State Street now.— Emily Hamer (@ehamer7) August 25, 2020
“This is not a riot, this is a revolution,” the chanted.
Organizers are telling people to stay together. pic.twitter.com/MigEtqT2RD
pepper spray
Police just deployed tear gas and sprayed pepper spray at protesters at the corner of East Washington Avenue and Blair Street. They also shot what looked like sponge projectiles or fireworks at protesters. pic.twitter.com/6FvIQW0Wbz— Emily Hamer (@ehamer7) August 25, 2020
Police line
Walgreens
Police are forming a line in front of the Walgreens. pic.twitter.com/y8UTPkOfRC— Emily Hamer (@ehamer7) August 25, 2020
Tear gas
Police are tear gassing and pepper spraying protesters on Pinckney Street on the Capitol Square. pic.twitter.com/U2NiekTJAU— Emily Hamer (@ehamer7) August 25, 2020
At the courthouse
Police are defending the Dane County Courthouse. Protesters just rolled a dumpster in their direction. Demonstrators also threw a few rocks. pic.twitter.com/OZKrlTCo1W— Emily Hamer (@ehamer7) August 25, 2020
More tear gas
