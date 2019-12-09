Wisconsin National Guard's Major General Donald Dunbar said he plans to implement all recommendations made following a federal investigation into reports that officers had mishandled sexual assault allegations.
While it's unclear what those recommendations entail, the National Guard Bureau’s Office of Complex Investigations on Saturday briefed Wisconsin National Guard leaders, including Dunbar, on the investigation into the organization's sexual assault and harassment reporting procedures, investigation protocols and accountability measures.
The investigation stems from allegations that officers with the National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing, based at Madison's Truax Field, had dismissed at least six incidents of sexual assault or harassment.
"My team and I are in the process of reviewing the OCI assessment and are focused on its findings and recommendations," Dunbar said in a statement Monday. "We intend to implement all of the recommendations in the report."
Gov. Tony Evers, who was briefed on Nov. 25, and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, requested the investigation.
In November 2018, Master Sgt. Jay Ellis informed Baldwin of the sexual assault allegations within his 115th Fighter Wing squadron. The allegations date back to 2002.
A U.S. Air Force investigation into the same allegations is ongoing.
In February, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald requested from Dunbar the complete Guard procedures for sexual assault allegations. Dunbar has said the Guard has "zero tolerance" for such misconduct.
The Wisconsin National Guard received 52 reports of sexual assault between 2013 and 2017, with more than half related to military service.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.