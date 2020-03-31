Wisconsin municipalities report significant poll worker shortages for April 7 election

More than half of the state’s municipalities have a shortage of poll workers, while 111 jurisdictions would be unable to staff a single polling place on Election Day as the state continues to combat the novel coronavirus.
The figures, collected by the Wisconsin Elections Commission in a survey over the weekend, has led Gov. Tony Evers’ administration to call on state employees to volunteer to staff the polls during the April 7 election.
In Madison, the city has seen a 60% decrease in polling staff, down from the 1,500 poll workers it typically needs to 600.
Local officials have also cut two dozen polling sites, reducing locations from 92 to 68, according to an amicus brief officials filed Tuesday tied to a federal lawsuit brought by the Democratic National Committee and state Democratic Party, one of a handful of lawsuits seeking to make changes to election practices amid the pandemic.
Meanwhile, other communities across the state are struggling to find adequate staff. In Waukesha, the city clerk’s office on Monday announced it would only have one — rather than its normal 15 — polling site open on Election Day because of a shortage of workers.
Members of the state’s Elections Commission met virtually Tuesday, a week before the spring election and presidential primary, to grapple with the issue and seek to provide guidance to clerks.
“It sounds like everyone’s just shutting down. That doesn’t sound like an election to me,” said Commissioner Mark Thomsen, a Democratic appointee.
Chair Dean Knudson, a Republican appointee, stressed that the figures are “changing rapidly” as local clerks “continue to seek solutions on their own.”
The commission is allowing municipalities to consolidate polling locations, though staff emphasized a polling location must be open for in-person voting on Election Day.
Poll workers need to be residents of the county in which the corresponding jurisdiction resides, according to the commission, while chief inspectors for each jurisdiction would need to be from the municipality itself.
The Elections Commission said it was working with clerks and the Department of Administration to reach out to colleges and universities, labor unions, state employees and others to ask for volunteers to man the polls.
Administrator Meagan Wolfe noted that the body is also working with state and county partners to find “a pool of reserve poll workers” to serve as back-ups on Election Day.
Amid the preparations, some Democratic members of the commission expressed a preference to delay the election. The commission ultimately rejected a Democratic motion, 4-2, that would have advised federal courts that if they opted to move the election, the back-up date would be May 12, so it aligns with the 7th Congressional District special election.
“If we had the power to do it, I would be moving this body to move this election to the May 12 date,” said Commissioner Ann Jacobs, a Democratic appointee. “We don’t have that power at all. But I think our elected officials, I think the courts need to pay attention.”
But Democratic Commissioner Julie Glancey, who joined the panel’s three Republican members in opposing it, argued that trying to manage two elections on the same day in the 7th District, which takes up much of northern Wisconsin, would “create just tons of additional logistical issues.”
“I would like to see the time for returning absentee ballots be expanded, not changing (the election) date, but allowing ballots to be counted up to a week later would be kind of a nice middle step,” she said.
As of Tuesday, 972,232 Wisconsin voters requested absentee ballots, according to Elections Commission data, including 148,219 in Dane County. Wolfe said the overall estimate is likely low because there are many requests local clerks haven't yet had a chance to enter.
The deadline for requesting an absentee ballot through myvote.wi.gov.
