Wisconsin municipalities report significant poll worker shortages for April 7 election

Amid the preparations, some Democratic members of the commission expressed a preference to delay the election. The commission ultimately rejected a Democratic motion, 4-2, that would have advised federal courts that if they opted to move the election, the back-up date would be May 12, so it aligns with the 7th Congressional District special election.

“If we had the power to do it, I would be moving this body to move this election to the May 12 date,” said Commissioner Ann Jacobs, a Democratic appointee. “We don’t have that power at all. But I think our elected officials, I think the courts need to pay attention.”

But Democratic Commissioner Julie Glancey, who joined the panel’s three Republican members in opposing it, argued that trying to manage two elections on the same day in the 7th District, which takes up much of northern Wisconsin, would “create just tons of additional logistical issues.”

“I would like to see the time for returning absentee ballots be expanded, not changing (the election) date, but allowing ballots to be counted up to a week later would be kind of a nice middle step,” she said.