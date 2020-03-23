Wisconsin mental health providers expecting more patients; working toward online solutions

Mental health care providers across Wisconsin are expecting a vast increase in the number of patients struggling with anxiety and depression because of the COVID-19 outbreak, but those patients are not likely to be able to talk to a therapist in-person.

"The vast majority of providers that I've seen are going to telehealth services, meaning either a phone call or a secure video chat through Zoom or some other secured platform," said Amy Gurka, a Waukesha psychologist and president of the Wisconsin Psychological Association. "That's going to be the status quo until we hear that some of the social distancing restrictions are being lifted and people are saying we can start opening things up again, it's safe to go outside."

Gurka and other providers said the psychological effects of social isolation are starting to set in.

"I see things increasing in terms of not just the people but the frequency for my existing clients as people start to deal with a little more heightened depression and anxiety from social distancing," she said.

Providers say many people are in an initial stage of shock over the COVID-19 outbreak, and the biggest impacts of isolation and social distancing will be felt in coming days.