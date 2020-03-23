Wisconsin mental health providers expecting more patients; working toward online solutions

Mental health care providers across Wisconsin are expecting a vast increase in the number of patients struggling with anxiety and depression because of the COVID-19 outbreak, but those patients are not likely to be able to talk to a therapist in-person.
"The vast majority of providers that I've seen are going to telehealth services, meaning either a phone call or a secure video chat through Zoom or some other secured platform," said Amy Gurka, a Waukesha psychologist and president of the Wisconsin Psychological Association. "That's going to be the status quo until we hear that some of the social distancing restrictions are being lifted and people are saying we can start opening things up again, it's safe to go outside."
Gurka and other providers said the psychological effects of social isolation are starting to set in.
"I see things increasing in terms of not just the people but the frequency for my existing clients as people start to deal with a little more heightened depression and anxiety from social distancing," she said.
Providers say many people are in an initial stage of shock over the COVID-19 outbreak, and the biggest impacts of isolation and social distancing will be felt in coming days.
“There's a little bit of denial, like this isn't really happening,” said Anna Moffit, executive director of NAMI of Dane County, which provides free peer support and educational services for more than 2,000 people a year. “But think a week out, we're going to see a big increase in calls across the board, because I think it's going to set in more about how people's lives are being impacted.”
The need for services could be huge. The Anxiety and Depression Association of America estimates that 40 million adults, or 18% of the population, suffer from anxiety disorders. And 16 million, nearly 7% of the population, suffer with major depressive disorder.
“When you're being put into isolation, it just amplifies the challenges that people have,” Moffit said. “So we're trying to do the best we can to offer different options so people can still stay connected.”
NAMI has discontinued its education and peer support groups until the group can get online versions up and running, probably in a week or so.
Journey Mental Health, which provides treatment to thousands and runs the county’s 24-hour crisis line, has closed its doors and is keeping in touch with patients by phone, according to its website. Journey has consolidated all necessary in-person services at its Gateway Community Support Program facility on Olin Avenue.
UW Health has stopped nearly all in-person counseling. The provider is moving quickly to put as many medical services online as possible, including mental health services, said Marcia Slattery, a professor of psychiatry and pediatrics at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health who specializes in anxiety disorders in children and adolescents.
But UW Health is focusing first on the medical side of the COVID-19 crisis.
“What's going to happen is it will roll out very quickly on all the departments on campus,” Slattery said. “I think that it would it depend on where the need is the greater — my colleagues and specialties where they obviously need to have that for diagnostic purposes and procedures.”
As those systems are being developed, providers are trying to keep in contact with patients by phone, reserving in-person services for urgent cases, and only in facilities where the risk of spreading the coronavirus can be minimized.
"In-person visits are the ones where there are significant risks for people's safety," said Gurka, "things that as a psychologist, I wouldn't feel comfortable just talking on the phone, because I wouldn't be able to have the benefit of the nonverbal signals that somebody might be in crisis."
If providers detect safety issues over the phone, she said, they will likely call police for a wellness check.
"Those might go up in terms of frequency," she said. "That would be the first line of protection."
Slattery said school closures are adding to household stress as kids lose the social routines they depend on, causing some to feel adrift. Adults, she said, need to establish a routine.
"They're looking to adults, like they would look to the teachers, to say what the schedule is, what do we do," she said.
For people with anxiety issues, restricting time looking for updates to the crisis to once or twice a day can help reduce stress.
"My advice is turn it off," Slattery said. "Have a designated time when you check it but don't have it running 24/7."
And getting regular exercise, connecting with people online and getting enough sleep are also important strategies for the coming weeks, she said.
Official COVID-19 advisories are sounding similar themes.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services, on its COVID-19 website, addresses the anxiety over the outbreak.
“Fear and anxiety about a disease can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions in adults and children,” reads a health advisory.
The department suggests taking a break from news, including social media, exercising, taking deep breaths, meditation, getting enough sleep, avoiding alcohol and drugs, eating healthy, making time to unwind, and talking with people you trust about your feelings.
Nikyra McCann, a Madison resident who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder 11 years ago at the age of 20, said she feels some anxiety over being isolated at home. But she’s weathering the situation by keeping a positive attitude and making sure she remains mindful of her condition. She’s keeping up on her medications, keeping contact with doctors and staying in touch with family members online.
“From a mental health point of view, it was just really just out of nowhere,” she said. “You just go on with your daily life, and then boom, now there's people being sick and in the hospital. It can be frightening at times, because you don't know what's going happen next.”