Wisconsin marks Juneteenth with ceremony and flag raising

Wisconsin got a jump on its Juneteenth celebrations on Friday by raising a commemorative flag over the state Capitol and holding a ceremony organized by Black lawmakers and attended by Gov. Tony Evers and others.

Evers, a Democrat, last year ordered the raising of the Juneteenth flag for the first time in the state's history. Although the holiday marking the end of slavery in the U.S. is technically Saturday, the flag was raised a day early and will fly until Monday, temporarily replacing a rainbow gay pride flag that is up in June. On Thursday, President Joe Biden signed legislation establishing Juneteenth, or June 19, as a federal holiday.

In a prepared statement, Evers said the work toward equity and justice in Wisconsin is "far from finished."

"Wisconsin faces some of the most disparate outcomes for Black Wisconsinites, from inequities in housing and healthcare to education and childcare, to the justice system and economic opportunity," Evers said. "We must continue our work to create the state and the future we want for each other and for our kids."