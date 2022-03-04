Wisconsin Legislature to appeal redistricting decision to U.S. Supreme Court

Following the Wisconsin Supreme Court's decision to adopt Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' "least change" proposal for the state's 10-year legislative and congressional district maps, the Wisconsin Legislature filed a motion with the court for a stay on the ruling pending appeal to the United States Supreme Court.

The Legislature will request an appeal with the federal Supreme Court on Monday, the motion states, after it alleged Friday that Evers' maps violate federal law by moving too many people around to create majority-minority legislative districts. If the U.S. Supreme Court doesn't take the case, the state's ruling will remain in place.

The Legislature in its motion focuses on Evers' decision to include seven majority-Black Assembly districts in Milwaukee, all of which include about 50% Black populations. The state's high court, the Legislature argues, never decided whether those districts were required by the Voting Rights Act, referencing the majority opinion Thursday that the justices had "good reasons" to believe they were.

"There can be no 'good reasons' for maximizing the number of majority-minority districts by dialing down the existing Black population in the existing majority-Black districts to a 50-percent, as the ordered plans indisputably do," attorney Kevin M. St. John states in the 18-page motion.

The Legislature called for the stay Friday arguing that its appeal, built upon the allegation that Evers' districts "cannot be justified by any reasonable interpretation of the Voting Rights Act," would likely be held up by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Asked for comment, Evers' spokesperson said, "We’ll refer you to the governor’s statement yesterday."

That statement said, in part, “The maps I submitted to the Court that were selected today are a vast improvement from the gerrymandered maps Wisconsin has had for the last decade and the even more gerrymandered Republican maps that I vetoed last year."

The Legislature in the motion states that moving forward with "racially gerrymandered" maps would create irreparable harm, while the state Supreme Court's issuing a stay would not.

Part of the harm, St. John writes in the motion, would be the money and time state officials put into implementing and enforcing Evers' plan that the U.S. Supreme Court is "likely to reverse." The federal high court would likely alert the state Legislature within three weeks of its emergency relief request filing on whether it would accept the appeal, St. John said.

The Republican Legislature filed the motion one day after the court issued a 4-3 split decision adopting Evers' boundaries that would maintain Republican majorities in the Legislature but likely prevent them from claiming a veto-proof supermajority.

Conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn, a regular swing vote on the court, siding with liberal justices Rebecca Dallet, Ann Walsh Bradley and Jill Karofsky in the ruling.

The ruling Thursday came months after Hagedorn and the court’s conservatives ruled that they would follow a “least change” approach from the current maps, which are considered some of the most gerrymandered in the nation.

The Legislature in the motion Friday states it had repeatedly argued that Evers' maps were unconstitutional despite Hagedorn stating in the state Thursday's majority opinion stating that nobody suggested the maps violate the Voting Rights Act or Equal Protection Clause.

The Republican Legislature added that seven is the maximum number of majority-Black Assembly districts possible in Milwaukee.

"A redistricting plan cannot survive strict scrutiny based on a party’s mere assertion that an additional district is possible," the motion states.

Evers set up the court battle over the state’s next decennial maps when he vetoed GOP-drawn boundaries in mid-November. The governor had championed boundaries drawn by the People’s Maps Commission, but those maps failed to get universal support among legislative Democrats, with some criticizing the boundaries for potentially diminishing Black and Hispanic representation in the Legislature.

After the state Supreme Court ruled in favor of a “least change” approach, Evers submitted new maps that made fewer changes than the Republican proposal, while also slightly reducing the projected Republican advantage in the Legislature.

