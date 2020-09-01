Wisconsin legislature takes no immediate action during special session on police accountability

“I think the momentum for change is clearly with us now, and so I want to capitalize on that,” Steineke said when asked why Republicans didn’t begin the process of developing policing legislation months ago, after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Evers cites ‘letdown’

Under state law, the governor has the power to call lawmakers into session, but cannot force them to act and pass legislation. Republican lawmakers did not take action on Monday, just like in other special sessions called by Evers on topics such as gun control and changes to the spring election in response to COVID-19.

“The people of Wisconsin don’t want another task force or more delays — they want action and results, and they want it today, not tomorrow or some day months down the road,” Evers said in a statement.

“It’s disappointing that there’s no sense of urgency from Republicans, and it’s a letdown to all the people who are asking us to lead. We have been talking about these bills for months, and Republicans have had plenty of time to consider them on the merits.”

Outcry over racism