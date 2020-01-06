Wisconsin Legislature seeks to kill lawsuit on voter purge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After that ruling, the state appealed and asked that the decision be put on hold to avoid confusion; voters could be removed and then put back on the rolls if a higher court reverses the decision. The state appeals court has not acted on that request. Meanwhile, conservatives who brought the case have asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to take it and bypass the appeals court. It has not yet decided whether to take the case.

The Legislature's motion comes in a separate federal lawsuit filed by the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin. That lawsuit argues that it would be a violation of due process to deactivate the registrations of the voters without proper notice. WILL, like the Legislature, is also seeking to intervene in that lawsuit and have it dismissed.

The Legislature argued Monday that the League of Women Voters could make its arguments in state court and wrongly “rushed” to federal court in an attempt to “interfere” with the other proceedings. Asking the federal court to get involved would put it in conflict with state courts and be “deeply disrespectful,” the Legislature argued.