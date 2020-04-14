Wisconsin Legislature releases COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic response bill

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Wisconsin Legislature will pass a COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic response bill with bipartisan support this week in first-of-its-kind virtual sessions that many lawmakers will attend remotely, Republican leaders said Monday.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said he hasn’t reviewed the final version of the bill, which is intended to complement more than $2 billion in federal aid coming to the state, but that he’s optimistic that bipartisan agreement could be reached.

“Hopefully, this will not be a one-shot answer to the crisis here in Wisconsin but an opportunity to establish a dialogue,” Evers said on a conference call with reporters. Evers said he was particularly interested in getting aid to struggling Wisconsin farmers and businesses.

Evers had objected to an earlier version that would have given the Legislature’s GOP-controlled budget committee the power to make any cuts in spending it wanted. That provision was removed from the latest plan.

The budget committee would be allowed to allocate up to $75 million in emergency funding during the public health emergency and up to 90 days after it’s over.